Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 193 (31 July 2020)

Highlights

In his regular media briefing, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros highlighted the high rates of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, drawing attention to a recently published WHO policy brief. Dr Tedros also reminded us that COVID-19 is not only a disease that affects the elderly and that “young people must take the same precautions to protect themselves and protect others as everyone else. They can be leaders – they should be leaders and drivers of change.”

During this pandemic, even the strongest health systems in the world have been overwhelmed and unable to adequately provide essential health services and care for conditions not associated with COVID-19. In an address to the Virtual Symposium on the Impact of the COVID19 Pandemic and HIV on SDG 3.3, WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge emphasized the need to “be on the alert to expand capacity to deal with a resurgence of COVID-19 and, at the same time, to maintain essential health services.”

WHO has published interim guidance on the provision of safe water, sanitation and waste management and hygienic conditions which is essential for preventing disease and for protecting human health during all infectious disease outbreaks, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s Subject in Focus highlights new guidance on public health considerations while resuming international travel.