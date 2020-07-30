Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 192 (30 July 2020)

Highlights

In the Amazonian region, ensuring access to health services for indigenous populations is a priority. WHO Regional Office for the Americas met virtually with representatives from indigenous organizations together with the Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA) and called for the “strengthening of health care services in the Amazon through the provision of human resources, supplies and medical devices, including tests, as well as treatments and vaccines when they are available”.

In the Philippines, the delivery of essential health services has continued amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including the implementation of their Hepatitis programme. The governor of Bataan reminded local governments and health care providers to continue providing non-COVID-19 care while responding to the pandemic.

According to a joint analysis by WHO and UNICEF, routine immunization rates plummeted in Somalia from March to May 2020, and remain low due to COVID-19. WHO has been working with the Somali Government and partners to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to health care providers and train community health workers to disseminate messages on the importance of routine immunization for children.

Today’s Subject in Focus discusses the COVID-19 HelpDesk, a service dedicated to providing technical assistance at the request of Member States