Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 191 (29 July 2020)

Highlights

The WHO Regional Office for Europe urges Turkmenistan to activate critical measures to prepare for COVID-19 outbreaks. To date, Turkmenistan has not reported any confirmed COVID-19 cases to WHO, however, the country has recently activated measures to prevent the transmission of respiratory infections within communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening progress made towards eliminating hepatitis B. In observance of World Hepatitis Day on 28 July, WHO has called for united and fast-tracked action to stop mother-to-child transmission of viral hepatitis. “No infant should grow up only to die of hepatitis B because they were not vaccinated” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros.

The WHO Regional Office for the Americas collaborates with the World Food Programme and the Canadian Government to facilitate delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support Trinidad and Tobago’s COVID-19 response. The supplies were procured via the UN Supply Portal and the PAHO Strategic Fund, which facilitates procurement of diagnostics, ventilators, and PPE for the COVID-19 response.

The National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology (NCLE), the Ministry of Health of Lao People’s Democratic Republic, with support from the WHO Regional Office for Western Pacific, are working with communities to ensure early detection of potential outbreaks of COVID-19 in Lao PDR.

Today’s Subject in Focus highlights recently published WHO guidance on Safe Eid al Adha practices in the context of COVID-19.