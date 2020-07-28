Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 190 (28 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published an interim guidance on Considerations for implementing mass treatment, active case‐ finding and population-based surveys for neglected tropical diseases in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The document proposes a two-step approach: a risk–benefit assessment, to decide if the planned neglected tropical diseases activity should proceed, and a review of a list of precautionary measures, to decide how the planned activity should be implemented.

Ethiopia vaccinates nearly 15 million children against measles despite COVID-19 challenges. The campaign’s target was 15 million children and it attained 96% coverage (14.4 million), showing that even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, countries can continue to carry out life-saving mass vaccinations.

The WHO Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) launched the “Stronger Together” campaign to assist communities in promoting mental wellbeing and positive coping strategies during times of stress and crisis. The awareness campaign will run until November 2020 and includes a range of promotional materials and media. Today’s Subject in Focus provides an update on Infodemics management.