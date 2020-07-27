Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 189 (27 July 2020)

Highlights

This Thursday it will be six months since WHO declared COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. At today’s press briefing WHO Director-General Dr Tedros reiterated the basic measures that are needed to suppress transmission and save lives --to find, isolate, test and care for cases; and trace and quarantine their contacts.“Where these measures are followed, cases go down. Where they’re not, cases go up”.

The Subject in Focus today highlights the Second Global Research and Innovation Forum which was hosted virtually by WHO on 1 and 2 July 2020. This followed on from the first forum held in February 2020. Approximately 1200 participants from nearly 100 countries convened to review the science, to establish what we know now that we didn’t know at the start of the pandemic, and to set priorities for the COVID-19 research agenda.