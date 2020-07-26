Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 188 (26 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published an interim guidance on safe Eid al Adha practices in the context of COVID-19. The document highlights public health advice for social gatherings and religious practices that can be applied across different national contexts.

In Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Monks and health officials are working together to keep communities safe from COVID-19. The Ministry of Health, Lao Front for National Development and the Central Buddhist Fellowship, with technical support from the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific and financial support from the United States via USAID, organized a two-day engagement event to discuss community level action to prevent COVID-19 and combat the fear, stigma and discrimination outbreaks can bring.

WHO has published a draft landscape of COVID-19 candidate vaccines. As of 24 July, twenty-five candidate vaccines are under clinical evaluation.

On 23 July, the WHO Regional Office for Africa warned of the threat posed by COVID-19 to health workers across Africa. [More than 10 000 health workers in the 40 countries are reported to be infected with COVID-19])(https://www.afro.who.int/news/over-10-000-health-workers-africa-infected...), a sign of the challenges medical staff on the frontlines of the outbreak face.