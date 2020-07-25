Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 187 (25 July 2020)

Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected older people disproportionately, especially those living in long-term care facilities. WHO has published a policy brief on preventing and managing COVID-19 across long-term care services.

Evelyn Narki Dowuona, a health worker at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra, Ghana, speaks with WHO on the challenges of managing COVID-19.

WHO has released a set of practical steps for implementing the prescriptions of the WHO Manifesto for a healthy recovery from COVID-19. These prescriptions aim to create a healthier, fairer and greener world while investing to maintain and resuscitate the economy hit by the effects of the pandemic.

Prison nurse Deanna Mezen discusses how life has changed under COVID-19 at one of the largest prisons in the United Kingdom.

Through the UHC Partnership, WHO has been working since 2011 to support Timor-Leste’s efforts to strengthen its health system. At the time of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 Timor-Leste had no identified isolation and quarantine facilities, limited surveillance capacity and had just initiated in-country testing for COVID-19. Swift action from the Ministry of Health decisively transformed its fragile health system and prevented COVID-19 from reaching communities.