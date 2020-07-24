Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 186 (24 July 2020)

Highlights

Dr Tedros, in his media briefing yesterday, reminded people not to let their guard down ‘we will not be going back to the “old normal”. The pandemic has already changed the way we live our lives. Part of adjusting to the “new normal” is finding ways to live our lives safely.’

As the possibility of a protracted pandemic becomes increasingly likely, countries are encouraged to conduct periodic reviews of their national and subnational COVID-19 response. This ensures that countries do not miss critical opportunities for learning and improvement to better respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. WHO has produced guidance to assist in this exercise.

At the annual High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held between 7–16 July 2020 all countries expressed their support for the SDGs and discussed response measures to help mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19.

Ouagadougou: WHO is tackling COVID-19 fear and stigma in Burkina Faso, West Africa, where both patients and health workers have been shunned by their communities.

For Somalis, COVID-19 is the most immediate crisis in a seemingly unending cycle of floods, food insecurity, conflict and outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, cholera and polio. Against this backdrop, WHO’s polio programme is working to steer the COVID-19 response and, more broadly, maintain vaccine immunity levels and improve access to health care.