Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 183 (21 July 2020)

Highlights

In his regular media briefing,WHO Director-General Dr Tedros reiterated the importance of contact tracing in all communities affected by COVID-19, stating that “No country can get control of its epidemic if it doesn’t know where the virus is”.

A South African hospital has developed an innovative solution to boost COVID-19 testing. Staff in the Westfleur Hospital, a public facility in the Western Cape, are refashioning security booths intomakeshift COVID-19 testing centers.

The Istanbul Center, run by the WHO Country Office in Turkey together with the Turkish Ministry of Health, improved access to health services for Syrian refugees using online services to provide psychosocial health support, as part of reinforced preventive measures against COVID-19.

Countries in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region are restarting essential polio immunization campaigns under strict COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures, with Pakistan being the first country to resume campaigns. Other countries in the Region are in the early stages of planning to resume vaccination campaigns when the local epidemiological situation permits.