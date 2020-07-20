Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 182 (20 July 2020)

Highlights

As the pandemic deepens economic and social stress, the risk of gender-based violence intensifies, with serious consequences for mental health of those at risk. WHO Regional Director for the Americas, Dr Carissa F. Etienne emphasized the need for integrating psychosocial support and mental health services as part of the COVID- 19 response.

More than one million patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the Eastern Mediterranean Region since 29 January 2020. WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari acknowledged this positive milestone, and urged countries to continue to engage communities, promote the recovery of COVID-19 patients, and provide strong government leadership.

During health emergencies, one of WHO’s most vital roles is to gather data and research from around the world, evaluate it, and advise countries on how to respond by working closely with experts from around the world. More than 100 documents have been published by WHO on COVID-19 since January 2020. You can find a summary of WHO’s role in a pandemic and of the key documents that have been issued here.

￼Today we include two reports in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below. The first describes ‘COVID-19 and Indigenous peoples in the region of the Americas’. The second provides an update on ‘Partner coordination’.