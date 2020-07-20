Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 181 (19 July 2020)

Highlights

COVID-19 affects us all, but most especially vulnerable populations such as refugees and migrants. To assess the public health and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on refugees and migrants, WHO and partners are conducting a global study called ‘ApartTogether’. You can participate through a survey currently being conducted.

To combat misconceptions about COVID-19 in Nigeria, WHO and the Nigerian government are scaling up strategies to demystify COVID-19 by working with traditional leaders. The aim is to empower traditional leaders, who command great respect, to participate in on-going sensitization efforts and to sustain the strategy by letting community members lead the campaign.