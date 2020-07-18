Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 180 (18 July 2020)

Highlights

The WHO Regional Office for Europe joined the International Labour Organization (ILO) and UNICEF to issue a policy paper on how to strengthen protection against, and address, social and economic shocks such as those caused by the pandemic.

Ghana’s nurses are delivering child healthcare services to communities in need amid COVID-19.

Segla, a community nurse who provides preventive healthcare to children in the north of Accra, emphasized the importance of visiting households if pediatric patients do not attend clinics due to COVID-19.