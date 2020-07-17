Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 179 (17 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros joined the leaders of Spain to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID-19, and stated that “Spain has shown that with political leadership and action, backed by community support, COVID-19 can be controlled, no matter at what stage virus transmission is at in a country”.

The WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai, praised New Zealand’s success in controlling COVID-19, adding that it has been a concerted effort to limit and stop COVID-19 on their shores and support other countries in the Region.

The Pan American Health Organization/WHO Regional Office for the Americas and the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA) have agreed to work together to step up the fight against COVID-19 in indigenous areas of the Amazon. PAHO and COICA called for the urgent implementation of responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that are “appropriate to the various geographical and cultural contexts and that include the participation of the communities themselves”.

As of 10 July 2020, 192 countries, territories and areas have implemented additional health measures that significantly interfere with international traffic. An updated summary is outlined in the ‘Subject in Focus’.

