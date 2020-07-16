Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 178 (16 July 2020)

Highlights

75 countries have submitted expressions of interest to protect their populations and those of other nations through joining the COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. The goal of COVAX is to deliver two billion doses of safe, effective vaccines that have passed regulatory approval and/or WHO prequalification.

WHO and UNICEF have warned of a decline in vaccinations, due to disruptions in delivery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore noted that “COVID-19 has made previously routine vaccination a daunting challenge” and stressed that further impact on vaccine coverage needs to be avoided, otherwise there is a risk of exchanging one crisis for another.

While the world races to find a vaccine to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO looks back on all that vaccines have achieved for humanity.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ we describe the WHO Unity Study protocols, developed to better understand the characteristics of the COVID-19 virus and the disease it causes.

