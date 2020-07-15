Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 177 (15 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO is supporting ongoing vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing knowledge and assistance to immunization programmes worldwide and helping countries as they balance the threat of COVID-19 with the threat of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks and related-deaths.

Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Somalia, WHO and key international partners have upgraded the country’s diagnostic capacity. WHO continues to provide budgetary support for hiring staff and strengthening the overall laboratory capacity in Somalia.

WHO has chronicled the work of a doctor, cultural mediator and migrant, Dr Aref Bandary, who has been leading the COVID-19 response in refugee centers in Serbia.

The Director of the WHO Regional Office for the Americas, Dr Carissa F. Etienne, discusses how countries in the Americas are pooling their efforts to ensure access to treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Under WHO’s Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, the COVAX facility will negotiate access with the producers of all COVID-19 candidate vaccines that show promising results.

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ provides an update on the COVID-19 Supply Chain System. In the coming weeks, nearly 201 million pieces of equipment will be shipped to 138 countries.