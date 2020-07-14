Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 176 (14 July 2020)

Highlights

The latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, published yesterday, estimates that almost 690 million people went hungry in 2019 – up by 10 million from 2018, and by nearly 60 million in the past five years. The report forecasts the COVID-19 pandemic could tip over 130 million more people into chronic hunger by the end of 2020.

In South Sudan, WHO and the Ministry of Health are working to address stigma and fear, which are proving to be major barriers to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report from WHO highlights that violence and injuries are a leading cause of death in the WHO European Region, accounting for almost 500 000 deaths a year. Evidence shows that violence can increase during and in the aftermath of disease outbreaks, particularly affecting women, children and older people. WHO has also produced guidance specifically addressing violence against women.

The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) has launched a new webinar series to manage infodemics through effective risk communication and community engagement. This is discussed in today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below