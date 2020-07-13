World

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 175 (13 July 2020)

Highlights

  • WHO has updated the risk assessment tools for mass gatherings,religious gatherings, and mass gatherings during sports events to guide authorities and planning and event organizers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

  • WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge thanked frontline workers in Turkey and across Europe for their work in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was speaking at a joint press conference with the Turkish Minister of Health, Dr. Fahrettin Koca, to mark 60 years of WHO-Turkey collaboration. Dr Kluge emphasized that WHO is committed to improving the health of the people of Turkey.

  • WHO updated its Q&A page to include information on schools and COVID-19.

