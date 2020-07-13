World
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 175 (13 July 2020)
Highlights
WHO has updated the risk assessment tools for mass gatherings,religious gatherings, and mass gatherings during sports events to guide authorities and planning and event organizers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge thanked frontline workers in Turkey and across Europe for their work in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was speaking at a joint press conference with the Turkish Minister of Health, Dr. Fahrettin Koca, to mark 60 years of WHO-Turkey collaboration. Dr Kluge emphasized that WHO is committed to improving the health of the people of Turkey.
WHO updated its Q&A page to include information on schools and COVID-19.