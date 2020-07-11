Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 173 (11 July 2020)

Highlights

Yesterday, WHO launched the AccessInitiative for Quitting Tobacco, which aims to help the world's 1.3 billion tobacco users quit during the pandemic. Smoking kills eight million people a year and smokers are more vulnerable to developing a severe case of COVID-19. WHO received itsfirst-ever donation of nicotine replacement therapies for the project from Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. The Initiative also enlists the help of WHO's- and the world’s - first ever virtual health worker, Florence. You can speak with Florence,to dispel myths around COVID-19 and smoking,and to help develop a personalized plan to quit tobacco. WHO is in the final stages of adding more partners and encourages pharmaceutical and technology companies to join this initiative.

WHO has published guidance on maintaining a safe and adequate blood supply during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Last Thursday WHO Director-General Dr Tedrosannounced the establishment of the Independent panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR)to evaluate the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a time for self-reflection, to look at the world we live in and to find ways to strengthen our collaboration as we work together to save lives and bring this pandemic under control” said Dr Tedros.