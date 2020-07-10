Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 172 (10 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros acknowledged how civil society has played a critical role in responding to this pandemic by highlighting the needs of the most vulnerable, fighting for an equitable response, and holding decision-makers to account, in his address to a webinar on “civil society engagement in COVID-19 response at national and local levels”, organised by WHO’s Health Partnerships department.

The burden of COVID-19 is overwhelming fragile health systems in Africa, although the accelerating trend of increasing cases is not uniformly distributed across the region. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti emphasized that “if countries continue to strengthen key public health measures such as testing, tracing contacts and isolating cases, we can slow down the spread of the virus to a manageable level.”

WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge urged countries to stand firm and stay focused on what we know works to hold the virus at bay; step in swiftly at the first sign of local surges; and sign up to be part of a new culture of health during the summer months.

Today we include two reports in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below. The first summarizes key points on the updated scientific brief on what we currently know about the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The second provides an overview of a virtual meeting that was held to share experiences and lessons learnt in COVID-19 preparedness and response at points of entry in Central Africa.