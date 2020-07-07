Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 169 (7 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO encourages Member States to invest in and build longer-term health emergency preparedness during the COVID-19 pandemic. To support this goal, WHO has published guidance that maps COVID-19 preparedness and response actions; locates relevant supporting WHO resources; and advocates for the conscious and effective allocation of COVID-19 funds to also meet countries’ longer-term needs.

A WHO survey has found that access to HIV medicines has been severely impacted by COVID-19. Seventy-three countries have warned that they are at risk of stock-outs of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the survey conducted ahead of the International AIDS Society’s biannual conference.

The WHO Regional Office for America urges countries to continue the fight against malaria during the COVID19 pandemic, especially among vulnerable communities. In the Americas, 138 million people live in areas at risk of malaria, and some 765 000 cases and around 340 deaths were reported in 2018.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below we present an update from the WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) who have been holding a conference on exploring new interventions to tackle the infodemic.