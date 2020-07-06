Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 168 (6 July 2020)

Highlights

COVID-19 has changed our life: disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and personal protective equipment (PPE) have become tools in the fight against virus transmission. Most of these products contain chemicals. A webinar is being held tomorrow during which speakers will share the preliminary analysis of the chemical impact [of using these products] and outline recommendations to ensure the safety of chemical products being used to stop the spreading of the virus.

As a major United Nations forum prepares to assess progress towards a fairer future for people and the planet, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that each of the Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below we present an update from the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), which is supporting the COVID-19 response.