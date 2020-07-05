World

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 167 (5 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO has accepted the recommendation from the Solidarity Trial’s International Steering Committee to discontinue the trial’s hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir treatment arms for COVID-19.

WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai spoke of a ‘new normal’, one that improves both health and livelihoods during a virtual press conference with the World Economic Forum on COVID-19. He added “This ‘new future’ is the dividend of COVID-19 which WHO hopes for.”

The Regional Office for the Americas/PAHO has launched a new site for donations to its COVID-19 Response Fund. The resources will help PAHO support countries and territories throughout the Americas. More details available here.

The Regional Office for Europe is launching a new podcast service entitled: Health in Europe. WHO works with thousands of inspiring individuals and groups, and this podcast series highlights their stories and how they might impact your day-to-day life.

