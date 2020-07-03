Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 164 (2 July 2020)

Highlights

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros has emphasized the importance of taking a comprehensive approach to responding to the pandemic -- “Not testing alone. Not physical distancing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not masks alone. Do it all”, he said during yesterday’s regular media briefing.

In Turkey, a WHO-backed helpline has been created to provide psychosocial health support to persons affected by mental health issues in the wake of COVID-19. The helpline reaches all of Turkey’s 81 provinces, and has provided over 80 000 consultations since March 2020.

While countries have had to de-prioritise non-urgent care to make way for COVID-19 patients, maternal and child health is one area that cannot be put on hold. In the WHO European region, examples from Italy, Germany and Israel show that swift recalibration of healthcare has helped maintain essential services, thereby protecting the well-being of pregnant women and their babies.

The WHO Regional Director for the Americas, Dr Carissa F. Etienne, said countries planning to relax public health measures must take a phased approach based on local conditions and be prepared to impose preventive measures again if the epidemiological situation changes.

The WHO representative, Dr Akjemal Magtymova, shared her professional and personal experience of taking up her new duty station in Syria amid the restrictions brought about by COVID-19, as well as challenges in responding to the pandemic in a conflict area.

WHO has published new guidance on infection prevention and control during healthcare when COVID-19 is suspected or confirmed. Details are explored further in today’s Subject in Focus, below.