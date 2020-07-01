Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 163 (1 July 2020)

Highlights

It has never been clearer that communication is an important public health intervention that contributes to controlling pandemics. The WHO Regional Office for Europe discusses this and the risks of an “infodemic” – an overabundance of information, some of which can be misleading or even harmful. WHO launched the first Infodemiology conference on 29 June, which includes talks with experts on how the infodemic affects the world and reflections on how it can be managed.

Cambodia has been responding to a measles outbreak at the same time as the COVID-19 outbreak. WHO has supported efforts for routine immunization in Cambodia at health care facilities, and in the community through outreach teams.

WHO has published an update to the scientific brief on smoking and COVID-19, which assesses the available evidence on the risk of smokers being infected by the virus, severity of disease, and deaths among hospitalized COVID-19 patients who smoke. The conclusion remains that smoking appears associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.