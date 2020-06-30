Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 162 (30 June 2020)

Highlights

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian emergency and the already vulnerable people of Yemen are facing the added threat of COVID-19. This new burden on medical facilities could result in a catastrophic death toll. WHO and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre have joined forces to ensure access to healthcare for the vulnerable in remote areas through the provision of a minimum service package.

UNICEF and WHO have supported a national immunization campaign in Syria amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been about a 5% reduction in vaccination coverage in the first half of 2020, mainly as a result of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 5-day immunization campaign, implemented by the Syrian Ministry of Health, health workers checked the vaccination status of more than 900 000 children and vaccinated more than 210 100 children.

To promote community empowerment and trust, a ‘Global Risk Communication and Community Engagement Collective Service’ has been launched by WHO, UNICEF and IFRC with support from the Global Outbreak and Response Network and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. See ‘Subject in Focus’ below for more information.