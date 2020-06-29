Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 161 (29 June 2020)

Today we document a somber landmark: 10 million cases and nearly 500 000 deaths of COVID-19 have now been reported globally. This comes amidst recent record numbers of new cases, with several countries reporting their highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period. As some countries start to reopen their societies and economies, WHO strongly encourages individuals, communities, and nations to take measures to reduce transmission, extend testing and contact tracing, and provide optimal care for every case. WHO has published advice for the public and an extensive range of guidance documents, and is working across the globe to support countries in the response to the pandemic.

WHO has released a timeline of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic listing some milestones and events since the start of the outbreak 6 months ago.