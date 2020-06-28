Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 160 (28 June 2020)

Today we report a record number of new cases in the last 24 hours globally (189 077 cases), with several countries reporting their highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period. As Dr Tedros remarked in his media briefing on 24 June, '(E)ven as we continue research into vaccines and therapeutics we have an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we have now to suppress transmission and save lives.’ WHO has recently updated guidance on critical actions countries can take.

Planes carrying more than 4.7 million items of personal protective equipment, procured by WHO/Europe with funding from the European Union, have landed in Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine over the last two days. The essential protective equipment will help health-care workers in the three countries respond effectively and safely to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The phenomenon of an ‘infodemic’ has escalated to a level that requires a coordinated response. An infodemic is an overabundance of information–some accurate and some not–occurring during an epidemic. WHO is holding its first Infodemiology Conference, with a public conference on 29 June followed by a scientific conference from 30 June through 16 July.