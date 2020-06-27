Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 159 (27 June 2020)

The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is a global initiative between multiple partners to ensure equitable access to life-saving tools for COVID-19. WHO has published the ACT-Accelerator Investment Case, which provides an overview of the ACT-Accelerator, its goals, and the investments that are required to carry out its mission. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros emphasized that “vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics are vital tools – but to be truly effective they must be administered with another essential ingredient, which is solidarity”.

WHO has published interim guidance on rapid hospital readiness and an accompanying checklist tool, which can be used to monitor the development of operational readiness capacity in hospitals and identify gaps that require investment and action. The checklist covers hospital governance, structures, plans and protocols to rapidly determine the current capacities of hospitals to respond to COVID-19.

WHO has published interim guidance on biomedical equipment for COVID-19 case management and an accompanying inventory tool, which countries can use to collect in-depth facility inventories of biomedical equipment re-allocation, procurement and planning for COVID-19 case management. The tool is intended for use from the early stages of an emergency to early recovery.

In Nigeria, more than 12 000 doctors, pharmacists, medical students and other health workers are offering their expertise and time to curb the spread of COVID-19. A nurse volunteering at a hospital in Abuja has forgone time with family so as not to put her family at risk. She says few are willing to be in the frontlines of the pandemic response, but “if someone must be there, then I should be.”