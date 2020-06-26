Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 158 (26 June 2020)

Highlights

On 25 June, Health Minister Jens Spahn of Germany, and Solidarity and Health Minister Olivier Veran of France, visited WHO headquarters. During a press briefing they expressed their solidarity and additional support to both COVID-19 response and WHO’s core programmes.

Yesterday the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was declared over after nearly two years. The WHO Regional Office for Africa and partners are now building on the Ebola response to tackle COVID-19 in the country.

Additionally, WHO is supporting other countries in Africa as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates in the region.

In a press briefing yesterday, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, spoke about COVID-19 in the region and how digital technology and artificial intelligence can empower people and play a leading role in optimizing efforts to control transmission of the disease.

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ highlights the WHO Health Security Learning Platform and how it may be used by national Rapid Response Teams.