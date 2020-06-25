Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 157 (25 June 2020)

Highlights

Speaking at the 24 June media briefing on COVID-19, the Director-General highlighted work by WHO and UN partners to ensure global supplies of oxygen for treating patients, and discussed the difficult choices all countries must make in holding gatherings of large numbers of people.

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo today declared the end of the country’s 10th outbreak of Ebola virus disease. Many of the public health measures that have been successful in stopping Ebola remaining essential for suppressing COVID-19. Healthcare workers trained in clinical management, and infection prevention and control, as part of the Ebola response are redeploying to fight COVID-19.

As cases of COVID-19 in the Americas remain high, WHO’s Regional Director for the Americas, Dr Carissa F. Etienne cautioned that “We must be realistic about the future: all of us must adjust to a new way of life and redefine our sense of normal.” She reiterated “though we rejoice when one country successfully flattens its COVID-19 epidemic curve, the risk of re-emergence will always remain unless we flatten the curve regionally and globally.”

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ discusses an update on the interim guidance on Critical preparedness, readiness and response actions for COVID-19.