Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 156 (24 June 2020)

Highlights

Mr Bean has joined the war against COVID-19! A cartoon has been developed by WHO in partnership with Project Everyone and Tiger Aspect Productions, to remind the public to continue to take precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection and spread.

23 June marked Olympic Day. This year, the International Olympic Committee and WHO, together with the United Nations, launched a partnership to encourage individuals and communities around the world to be #HEALTHYTogether.

WHO has released a scientific brief on Breastfeeding and COVID-19 examining the evidence of the risks of transmission of COVID-19 from an infected mother to her baby through breastfeeding, as well as evidence on the risks to child health from not breastfeeding. WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate or continue to breastfeed.

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ provides an update on WHO’s work at securing and shipping COVID19 supplies, including personal protective equipment, diagnostics kits, and biomedical equipment.