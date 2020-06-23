Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 155 (23 June 2020)

Highlights

On 27 June, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros will join other global leaders and artists in the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future campaign, concert and summit, being organised by Global Citizen in support of the global COVID-19 response. The event will provide governments, corporate leaders and philanthropists with a platform to make their commitments towards the fair distribution of tools and treatments for COVID-19. WHO’s Regional Office for the Americas has been chosen as a regional implementing partner.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros, in his regular media briefing, urged countries to double down on the fundamental public health measures, while facing the delicate balance between protecting their people and minimizing the social and economic damage caused by the pandemic. “It’s not a choice between lives and livelihoods. Countries can do both.”

WHO updated its Q&A page to include information on dexamethasone and COVID-19.

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ , provides a summary of a webinar on Sports events and COVID-19: from lockdown to a new start.