Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 154 (22 June 2020)

Highlights

With influenza season starting in the southern hemisphere, WHO has alerted countriesto maintain vigilance for influenza and prepare for the upcoming influenza season during the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO recommends that countries optimize the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) for both influenza and COVID-19 sentinel surveillance. Countries are urged to (i) sustain influenza surveillance, (ii) report surveillance data to WHO FluNet and FluID or through regional platforms, (iii) send representative viruses to WHO Collaborating Centres of GISRS without delay, and (iv) maintain influenza vaccination programs according to WHO guidance.

A team of public health experts has been deployed to Tajikistan through the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN). The team will provide support to strengthen disease surveillance and laboratory testing to complement ongoing work by the COVID-19 response team in Tajikistan.

WHO and collaborating agencies provided support to health authorities in Uzbekistan to assess their options for COVID-19 testing and identify potential resourcesin-country to increase their laboratory capacity.

A nurse who is a refugee from Syria shared his experience as a COVID-19 responderin Turkey. His daily activities as part of the contact tracing team are “actively preventing the spread of the disease within communities, thereby protecting the health of hundreds of people”.