Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 153 (21 June 2020)

Highlights

The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, shared that the European Region accounts for 31% of COVID-19 cases and 43% of COVID-19 deaths globally. Dr Kluge highlighted that several countries continue to face increasing disease incidence and that “Preparing for the autumn is a priority now at the WHO Regional Office for Europe”.

The WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, has released a statement on COVID-19. He highlighted that while there is a wide body of research on COVID-19, many things are still unknown. He reiterated that as knowledge of the disease evolves, recommendations about how best to control the pandemic are also evolving.

A survey conducted by the WHO Regional Office for the Americas highlight that services for the prevention and treatment of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) have been critically affected since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region.

Oman has launched some of the most powerful technological solutions deployed to date in the Middle East to track the movement and spread of COVID-19 and ensure patient compliance with isolation measures, in an effort to contain the disease in the country.