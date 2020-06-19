Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 151 (19 June 2020)

Highlights

The hydroxychloroquine arm of the Solidarity Trial, which seeks to find an effective COVID19 treatment, is being stopped. The decision is based on evidence from the Solidarity Trial, the UK's Recovery trial and a Cochrane review of other evidence on hydroxychloroquine. Data shows that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalised COVID-19 patients, when compared with standard of care.

Dr Tedros announced the roll out of the WHO Academy, a major new initiative as part of WHO’s transformation. With the WHO Academy, WHO aims to build one of the world’s largest and most innovative digital learning platforms to enhance the competencies of health professionals. So far, courses on the OpenWHO.org have received almost 3.5 million enrolments on 12 topics in 31 languages.

Several countries affected by COVID-19 have seen increases in levels of violence occurring in the home, including violence against children, intimate partner violence and violence against older people. A new brief, addressing violence against children, women and older people during the COVID-19 pandemic, outlines key actions that the health sector can undertake to prevent or mitigate interpersonal violence.

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ provides a summary of virtual meetings held on COVID-19 preparedness and response at points of entry from the WHO Regional Office for Africa.