Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 150 (18 June 2020)

Highlights

The investigation of a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Beijing associated with a wholesale market continues. As of 18 June, 10AM CEST, Chinese authorities have reported a total of 172 cases since 11 June, including 158 in Beijing, 10 linked cases in Hebei Province, 2 in Liaoning Province, 1 in Sichuan Province and 1 in Zhejiang Province. Three genetic sequences related to Xinfadi cluster have been uploaded to the GISAID database. WHO is closely monitoring the situation and is in close contact with national authorities in China.

Chile has reported 36 179 cases in last 24 hours. Of these 36 179 cases, 4 757 correspond to new cases and the remaining 31 422 cases were added by the national authorities following data reconciliation activity. WHO is closely monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the national authorities.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we provide advice on caring for infants and young children of mothers with COVID-19.