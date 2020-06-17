Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 149 (17 June 2020)

Highlights

WHO welcomes initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom that show dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. According to preliminary findings shared with WHO, for patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients who only require oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth.

Older people have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders from around the world have expressed their concern, and called for a response that addresses the needs and rights of older people.

Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, Director of the WHO Regional Office for the Americas (PAHO), has called on countries to “work together to strengthen the health response within their territories and across frontiers,” in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 among migrant and vulnerable populations in border areas.

PAHO has extended its alliance with Twitter to provide factual, reliable information on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Americas. An agreement recently signed with the platform will enable it to continue training public health social media managers and provide advertising credits to PAHO for the dissemination of evidence-based information.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we provide an update on operations support and logistics supplies.