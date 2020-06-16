Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 148 (16 June 2020)

Highlights

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday, stressed that “Despite the ongoing global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot lose sight of other significant public health issues, including influenza”. WHO urges countries to address the sharp decline in influenza surveillance and testing during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as the southern hemisphere enters the flu season.

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and it is now facing another major threat to health security — COVID-19. A health care worked asked Yemenis to be extremely vigilant and protect themselves, and urged them to stay at home as health care workers put their lives at unprecedented risk to save lives.

In today’s Subject in Focus, we look at the WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN), which is tackling the spread of mis- and dis-information and rumours during the COVID-19 pandemic.