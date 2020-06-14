Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 146 (14 June 2020)

Highlights

The investigation of a cluster of COVID-19 in Beijing associated with a wholesale market continues. As of 14 June, 16:00 (CEST+6), Chinese authorities reported a total of 77 cases since 11 June, including 2 linked cases in Liaoning Province. See below for more information and press statement issued on 13 June.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day takes place every year on 15 June as designated by the United Nations General Assembly. It is believed that abuse towards older people has risen significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This makes a compelling case for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’s call for decision-makers to develop universally applicable normative standards for the protection of older people.