Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 145 (13 June 2020)

Highlights

As of 13 June 10am (CEST), Chinese authorities reported to WHO 12 new confirmed cases, among them 6 in Beijing. After 10am (CEST), Chinese authorities reported additional information about an ongoing investigation of further cases in Beijing. Information about the investigation in Beijing will be made available separately and additional cases reported in subsequent Situation Reports.

Blood donations are vital during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO Regional Director for the Americas, Dr Carissa F. Etienne said “The safest blood comes through voluntary unpaid donation from people like you and me. Donation is an act of solidarity and altruism, which the world needs now more than ever in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

A COVID-19 survivor, a Stress Counsellor and a WHO Mental Health officer in Nigeria share their experiences with stigma associated with COVID-19 and approaches to curb stigma associated with the disease.