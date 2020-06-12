Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 144 (12 June 2020)

WHO has published a rapid advice guidance on the Use of chest imaging in COVID-19. The guide examines available evidence and makes recommendations for the use of radiography, computed tomography and ultrasound for acute care of adult patients with suspected, probable or confirmed COVID-19 at different levels of disease severity.

The private sector plays a critical role in the preparedness and response activities for COVID-19 locally, nationally and globally. WHO has published ‘Asks’ to the private sector in the response to COVID-19, such as protecting stakeholders and businesses, making essential supplies available, and providing financial support.

The Government of Canada has agreed to contribute over US $5 million to the WHO Regional Office for the Americas to support COVID-19 response activities, including increasing access to personal protective equipment and other critical supplies. The contribution will focus on supporting marginalized and vulnerable communities in 23 countries in the Americas.

Doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response in the Republic of the Congo have shared stories about their daily lives, personal sacrifices and inspirations.