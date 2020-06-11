Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 143 (11 June 2020)

Highlights

The WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, has released a statement on the status of the pandemic in the Region. He warns that cases in the region have increased during the past three weeks and there is the risk cases will continue to increase as many countries ease restrictions. He reiterated that every country’s best defense against COVID-19 is to find, isolate, test and care for every case and to trace and quarantine every contact.

Somalia is expanding its Early Warning, Alert and Response Network (EWARN) across the country to facilitate early detection of suspected cases of COVID-19. WHO will be supporting the roll out of the EWARN system to an additional 230 health centres beyond the current 533 reporting sites, with COVID-19 now being a reportable health condition in Somalia.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we present interim guidance on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19.