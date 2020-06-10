Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 142 (10 June 2020)

Highlights

The WHO Regional Office for the Americas will support the Ministry of Health and the Advisory Team of the Venezuelan National Assembly to seek funds for COVID-19 Response. “COVID-19 has been a problem for most countries, but this pandemic also provides a good opportunity to pursue health as a bridge to peace", said Dr Carissa F. Etienne, the Regional Director for the Americas.

Dr Carissa F. Etienne has also noted, “In South America, our response to the pandemic will be impacted by the arrival of winter, while hurricane season will complicate our efforts in North and Central America, and especially in the Caribbean”. The region needs to prepare to combat the effects of winter and hurricanes on COVID-19 response.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe is coordinating a large-scale COVID-19 response operation in Tajikistan, involving emergency medical teams (EMTs) and mobile laboratories. As part of the operation, WHO will mobilize medical and laboratory specialists from Germany, the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom, who will be deployed to Tajikistan during the coming weeks, upon request from the government.