Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 140 (8 June 2020)

Highlights

A new technical note, Medical certification, ICD mortality coding, and reporting mortality associated with COVID-19 has been released that describes medical certification and classification of deaths related to COVID-19. The primary goal is to identify all deaths due to this disease in all countries.

WHO welcomes crucial new funding for vaccines which was pledged at the Global Vaccine Summit. The new pledges will enable Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to protect the next generation and reduce disease inequality by reaching an additional 300 million children with vaccines by 2025. The Summit also highlighted how important a safe, effective and equitably accessible vaccine will be in controlling COVID-19.

In today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ below, we provide an update on partner coordination activities. This includes the work of the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, risk communications and community engagement, and the Emergency Medical Teams network.