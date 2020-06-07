Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 139 (7 June 2020)

Highlights

A joint task force has been established by the WHO Regional Office for Europe and the Central European Initiative to strengthen regional coordination for the COVID-19 response and mitigate the impact of the pandemic. The task force will serve as a strategic platform for updating member states, exchanging information, and sharing experiences, best practices and training.

This year on World Food Safety Day on 7 June, the WHO Regional Office for Europe has reminded everyone of the Five Keys to Safer Food, which are basic principles that each individual should know to prevent foodborne diseases, some of which (such as handwashing) also offer protection from COVID-19. The WHO Regional Office for the Americas stated that traditional markets, particularly those which sell live animals, may represent a risk of transmission of diseases between animals and humans (zoonotic diseases), and that appropriate regulations and inspections for the production and sale of live animals are needed to prevent the spread of emerging diseases.