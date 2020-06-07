Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 138 (6 June 2020)

Highlights

Community health mobilizers are on the frontlines of Angola’s COVID-19 response, increasing awareness of COVID-19 among the general population by conducting home visits and social mobilization campaigns in local markets and other busy communal areas.

This year on World Environment Day on 5 June, people around the world celebrated biodiversity and called for the preservation of nature, as human impact on the environment has increased the risk of emerging infectious diseases in humans: over 60% of emerging infectious diseases originate from animals, mainly from wildlife. The need to lessen our impact on the environment is being emphasised in the context of post-COVID-19 recovery, in order to reduce at source the risk of future epidemics.