Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 138 (6 June 2020)

Community health mobilizers are on the frontlines of Angola’s COVID-19 response, increasing awareness of COVID-19 among the general population by conducting home visits and social mobilization campaigns in local markets and other busy communal areas.

This year on World Environment Day on 5 June, people around the world celebrated biodiversity andcalled for the preservation of nature, as human impact on the environment has increased the risk of emerging infectious diseases in humans: over 60% of emerging infectious diseases originate from animals, mainly from wildlife. The need to lessen our impact on the environment is being emphasised in the context of post-COVID-19 recovery, in order to reduce at source the risk of future epidemics.

WHO has published an updated interim guidance on Key planning recommendations for mass gatherings in the context of COVID-19, which reflects the evolution of the pandemic and the most recent WHO recommendations on COVID-19, summarized in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below. The guidance provides advice to host governments, health authorities and event organizers on containing COVID-19 risks associated with a mass gathering, and on mitigating the likelihood of strain on health services