Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 137 (5 June 2020)

Highlights

At the media briefing on COVID-19 today, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros announced updated guidance on the use of masks for the control of COVID-19. This guidance is based on evolving evidence, and provides updated advice on who should wear a mask, when it should be worn and of what it should be made.There is further guidance for the public available here.

Digital tools offer opportunities to strengthen contact tracing for COVID-19. WHO has published interim guidance on considerations, opportunities and challenges of integrating digital tools into contact tracing methods.

WHO has published interim guidance for the poliomyelitis (polio) surveillance network in the context of COVID-19. One of its aims is to highlight the decision-making framework to guide the level of polio surveillance activities at country level in the context of the ongoing pandemic.

A nurse who was infected with, and recovered from, COVID-19 in Austria shares his experience and how he uses this experience to lift the spirits of his patients, colleagues, and friends who have been affected by COVID19.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, air passenger and cargo services have been severely disrupted.

To address the impact of the pandemic, the International Civil Aviation Organization has published ‘Take-off:

Guidance for Air Travel through the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis’. For more information, see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.