Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 136 (4 June 2020)

Highlights

WHO is supporting the response to a new Ebola outbreak in northwest Democratic Republic of the Congo. The new outbreak comes as the country continues to respond to the complex Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of the country, the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s largest measles outbreak, and a complex and long-standing humanitarian crisis.

The WHO Representative in Mauritius met the President of Mauritius to discuss COVID-19. They also spoke about the overall health system in Mauritius, and what needs to be strengthened.

The WHO Regional Director for the Americas Dr Carissa F. Etienne said the Americas, “a region of massive inequalities,” are facing simultaneous health, economic and social emergencies from the pandemic. Maintaining social distancing measures, improving surveillance, and strengthening health systems are key to controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.