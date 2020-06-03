World + 1 more
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 135 (3 June 2020)
Highlights
Basic psychosocial support skills are at the core of any mental health and psychosocial support intervention. To assist all those involved in the COVID-19 response, WHO has published guidance on basic psychosocial skills. At the Yemen
High-level Pledging Conference, Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme emphasized that COVID-19 was placing a major burden on the health system, already on the verge of collapse, and that despite the considerable efforts of WHO and partners in Yemen, ‘we need a massive scale-up of our COVID and non-COVID health operations to assist some of the most vulnerable populations in the world’.
On 29 May 2020, WHO and the International Labour Organization (ILO) hosted a webinar on returning to work in the context of COVID-19. For more information see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.
A record number of countries have contributed data revealing disturbing rates of antimicrobial resistance. WHO is concerned that the trend will further be fueled by the inappropriate use of antibiotics during the COVID-19 pandemic.