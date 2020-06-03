Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 135 (3 June 2020)

Highlights

Basic psychosocial support skills are at the core of any mental health and psychosocial support intervention. To assist all those involved in the COVID-19 response, WHO has published guidance on basic psychosocial skills. At the Yemen

High-level Pledging Conference, Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme emphasized that COVID-19 was placing a major burden on the health system, already on the verge of collapse, and that despite the considerable efforts of WHO and partners in Yemen, ‘we need a massive scale-up of our COVID and non-COVID health operations to assist some of the most vulnerable populations in the world’.